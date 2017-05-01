UFC president Dana White tweets support for saving Boise State wrestling program

Add Dana White to the list of people in favor of saving Boise State wrestling.
White, the president of the UFC, tweeted an image Monday afternoon of a Boise State wrestling match with the words “Save Boise State wrestling” at the top. At the bottom of the image was a link to a Change.org petition that has amassed more than 15,000 signatures in support of keeping the program. White joins numerous Bronco alumni and fans who have voiced displeasure over the April 18 decision to drop the Boise State wrestling program and pursue baseball.
#SaveBSUWrestling @johnnyEBC pic.twitter.com/1JTSbKtxjL— Dana White (@danawhite) May 1, 2017
White, who has nearly 4.5 million Twitter followers, tagged mixed-martial artist Johnny Nunez in the post. Nunez is a Boise State wrestling alumni and former contestant on the Ultimate Fighter. Former Boise State wrestlers Scott Jorgenson and Jens Pulver have also previously competed in the UFC.
An outcry of support for the wrestling program has emerged from around the country since the news of Boise State’s wrestling cancellation broke. A “Save Boise State Wrestling” Twitter was created almost immediately after news of the program’s cancellation was made. In addition to the petition, a Go Fund Me page was set up in an effort to raise $500,000 to help pay for the cost of the program. The campaign has raised $1,210 so far.
Despite vocal support of saving the program, Boise State president Bob Kustra and athletic director Curt Apsey have said the decision to drop wrestling is final.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
