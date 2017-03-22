Idaho men’s basketball team loses to Texas State in CIT second round

The Idaho men’s basketball team allowed 40 second-half points and lost to Texas State 64-55 in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament on Wednesday night. The Vandals finish 19-14. Junior guard Victor Sanders, who was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches first team All-District 6 squad Wednesday, led Idaho with 17 points.
Also Wednesday, Idaho announced it will play in the 2017 Great Alaska Shootout. The field includes Alaska Anchorage, Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield, Central Michigan, College of Charleston, Sam Houston State and Santa Clara. Dates will be announced this summer.
BOISE STATE WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (9-4), playing their first outdoor match of the season, won all six singles matches and beat Dixie State 8-1 in St. George, Utah, on Wednesday.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes, who finished the season 24-10 after losing in the NAIA Tournament, are ranked 14th in the final Division II poll. They have finished in the top 15 three of the past four years.
C OF I WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Yotes (3-5) beat Chaminade 8-1 in Hawaii.
Comments