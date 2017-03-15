Idaho Vandals men’s, women’s basketball win postseason games

Moscow Chad Sherwood scored 17 points, Idaho made 10 3-pointers and the Vandals cruised to a 73-50 win over Stephen F. Austin in the first round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. It is still unknown who Idaho will play in the next round because the tournament reseeds after each round.
On the women’s side, Mikaeyla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce combined for 32 of Idaho’s 64 points, and the Vandals beat Utah State 64-57 in the opening round of the Women’s College Basketball Invitational. Idaho will play the winner of Texas State and Eastern Washington, who play Thursday.
