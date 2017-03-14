Idaho basketball teams hosting postseason doubleheader Wednesday

The Idaho men (18-13) will play Stephen F. Austin (18-14) in a first-round CollegeInsider.com game (9 p.m.), and the women (17-14) take on Utah State (17-14) in the opener of the Women’s Basketball Invitational (6:30 p.m.). Both games are in Memorial Gym.
BOISE STATE WOMEN’S GOLF: Dana Clary (74-74-72) finished tied for seventh, the second-best finish of her career, at the Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah. The Broncos (310-302-319) tied for 10th as a team.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos finished 12th at the Bandon Dunes Championship in Oregon after the team shot a collective 8-over in the final round, finishing at 29-over. Freshman Connor Johnstone (Vallivue High) was the top Bronco, finishing tied for 30th at 4-under on the Old MacDonald Course.
BSU SOFTBALL: Rebekah Cervantes is the Mountain West player of the week.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S GOLF: Jack Strickland fired his second straight even-par 72, climbing eight places to finish tied for 24th at the Notre Dame de Namur Argonaut Invitational at Poppy Ridge in Livermore, Calif. The Crusaders finished 17th as a team.
