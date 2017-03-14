Idaho women’s basketball accepts WBI bid, will host Utah State in first round

The Vandals’ basketball team (17-14) has made the Women’s Basketball Invitational and will host Utah State (17-14) at 6:30 p.m. MT Wednesday as part of a postseason doubleheader in Memorial Gym. The men will play Stephen F. Austin at 9 p.m. MT in a first-round game of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. The WBI is a 16-team tournament that takes place over a two-week span. All games are played on campus sites.
BOISE STATE MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos dropped a spot into a tie for 12th after Monday’s second round at the Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Ore. Boise State shot a combined score of 306 (+18) on the Old MacDonald Course to sit even with San Jose State at 21-over through two rounds, 37 strokes behind leader Oregon. Freshman Mason Schulze had the Broncos’ top score Monday, a 3-over 75. The final round is Tuesday.
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: Senior Dana Clary carded back-to-back 74s in the first and second rounds at the Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah, on Monday as Boise State (310-302) finished the day in ninth place at 36-over. Clary is tied for seventh individually. The final final round is Tuesday.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes (13-12, 6-2 NAIA West) swept Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, winning 9-3 and 8-1.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S GOLF: Stephanie Miller fired a 5-over 77, sister Samantha Miller shot a 78 and the Crusaders (332, +44) are in sixth place at the InterWest Wildcat Classic at Butte Creek in Chico, Calif. Stephanie Miller is three strokes off the lead.
NNU MEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders fired a round of 23-over 311, then climbed in the standings with a second-round score of 21-over 309 and sit in 14th place after the first day of the Notre Dame de Namur Argonaut Invitational at the Poppy Ridge in Livermore, Calif.
