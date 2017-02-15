Colorado State report: Eustachy abused players

The university looked into basketball coach Larry Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation.” In documents obtained by the Coloradoan, Eustachy acknowledged he “crossed the line” and would “go way over the line at times” when asked about the program atmosphere by former Athletic Director Jack Graham.
The documents said the coach called players derogatory names, threw chairs, soda cans and erasers, along with punching a whiteboard. Graham wrote to Eustachy in March 2014, saying the “behaviors we discussed shall not occur again or the University will terminate its contract with you for just cause.”
Eustachy released a statement through the university Wednesday: “I am deeply disappointed on a very personal level that someone chose to publicize confidential information from my personnel file. That said, I fully recognize that I’m not perfect. I have my faults and strive every day to be better than I was yesterday.” Eustachy, a former Idaho Vandals coach, has this year’s CSU team in first place in the Mountain West, a half-game ahead of Boise State and Nevada.
Comments