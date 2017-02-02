Idaho Vandals football adds quarterbacks of the future

For Dylan Lemle, it was love at first sight — even if that sight wasn’t always a pretty one.
Long before Paul Petrino and his assistants could sell recruits on a nine-win season, or walk into a home and show highlights of a 61-50 victory over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Lemle had the Vandals at the top of his list.
“He liked us before we got pretty,” Petrino said.
On Wednesday, the three-star quarterback from Los Angeles signed with the Vandals.
Lemle, who had offers from Utah and Boston College and interest from Tennessee, gave a verbal commitment to Idaho last March before rolling up 3,300 passing yards and 32 TDs at Hawkins High.
So when the Vandals move from the FBS Sun Belt to the FCS Big Sky in 2018, and simultaneously try to replace four-year starter Matt Linehan, they won’t be lacking quarterbacks capable of putting up big numbers.
Also making a pledge to Petrino’s program Wednesday was Lewiston High signal-caller Colton Richardson, who committed in November on the heels of another prolific season for the 5A Bengals. Richardson wields a big arm, something he’s showcased at Idaho’s summer camps the last three years.
At some point, Richardson and Lemle will be tossed into a ring and asked to duke it out for QB1 duties. Petrino hopes to redshirt both in 2017.
The coach also hinted at shakeups to the QB depth chart. Linehan’s current backups are sophomores Mason Petrino and Gunnar Amos, but both could have new roles this fall.
“Gunnar’s going to work at safety, and Mason’s going to work at receiver,” the coach said, “but they’ve both gotten a lot of reps at quarterback and they’ll still always be able to do that.”
