Petrino: Vandals sign ‘one of the best classes’

Success breeds even more success.
That’s the hope, anyway, for Idaho football coach Paul Petrino.
The Vandals are coming off their most successful seasons in years, as Idaho compiled a 9-4 record and capped off its year with a 61-50 victory over Colorado State in the Famous Potato Bowl.
That success resulted in what Petrino said could be his best class in his five seasons of recruiting players to Moscow. Petrino announced Idaho’s class of 2017 Wednesday afternoon.
“You never know for sure for a couple of years, but just on paper, I have to say for sure it’s one of the best classes we’ve signed,” Petrino said. “I think the success we had this year really helped fire that, and the bowl game was huge. … There were some guys we got in this class that I don’t think we would have had a chance to get the last couple of years.”
The 16 players announced include 14 high schoolers and two junior college transfers to go with four junior college transfers who joined the team in January and two grayshirts.
“I think the season really helped make this a good recruiting class,” Petrino said. “It made it a lot easier. I think you walk around the high schools and everybody wanted to talk to you. It helps you get into homes. … It helped us get some guys to come visit here that maybe in the past we wouldn’t have come to visit.”
‘RELATIVE’ NEWCOMERS
Last year’s team had several players whose relatives were Vandals before them.
That tradition continues with this year’s class.
Nate DeGraw, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman out of Post Falls High, follows in his father Mike’s footsteps. Mike DeGraw played for Petrino when he was a Vandals assistant in the mid-1990s.
“It’s a great thing,” Petrino said. “Any time you can get former Vandals’ sons to come in – especially if they’re, hopefully, better players than their dad – it just becomes more of a family. They care a little bit more. They’ve grown up their whole life hearing about the Vandals and following the Vandals. So I think it’s great when we can make that happen.
“(Nate) looks like he shaves about once a month. Really young. He’s just going to get bigger and bigger and bigger.”
Christian Elliss, a linebacker out of Highlands Ranch, Colo., is another player continuing a legacy of sorts. Ellis’ brother, Kaden, also a linebacker, was one of the top players on Idaho’s defense last season.
“(Christian) is probably as good of a talent that I’ve signed since I’ve been here,” Petrino said. “He was the MVP of the state championship, and flat-out a football player. He’s a little bigger, a little faster than his brother was at this age. I give his brother a hard time about that all the time.”
Elliss wasn’t a slam-dunk recruit for Petrino, however.
“Christian Elliss, if you have to say one guy that we fought the most for, he’s probably the one,” Petrino said. “I think at one point he thought Mississippi State was something that was going to happen. But we’re just really excited he’s going to be a Vandal.”
IDAHO TIES
The recruiting class includes four players who played in-state, including DeGraw.
“It’s very important,” Petrino said of recruiting players from Idaho. “To get the best ones is even more important. I think we did a good job this year, really the last two years. … Hopefully, that’s something we continue to build on.”
Here’s what Petrino had to say about the three Idaho players, other than DeGraw.
Harrison Ashby, TE, Capital High: “Very athletic. He kind of grew up a basketball player his whole life. … He has great hands and can really change directions well. A good route runner. He’s kind of built in the same mode as Deon (Watson) and Trent (Cowan).” Those two tight ends combined for 1,242 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as seniors last season.
Maxim Moore, OL, Eagle High: “Probably the first guy signed to play in Moscow, Idaho, who was born in Moscow, Russia. … He’s big enough and physical and strong enough to have a chance to play early, as a freshman offensive lineman.”
Colton Richardson, QB, Lewiston High: “He’s a really good football player from right down the street. He’s 6-4, 230 pounds, and had a great senior year. … I was very surprised (he wasn’t recruited more heavily), but I’m happy to have him come here. I just think all the little things he got better at each year as he got older.”
