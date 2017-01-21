Idaho Vandals

January 21, 2017 11:43 PM

Vandal scores record 41 in women’s hoops victory; Kicker scores in Shrine Game

Statesman staff

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ.

Mikayla Ferenz scored a school-record 41 points as the Vandals defeated Northern Arizona 91-80 on Saturday night. Ferenz made nine 3-pointers to tie the school record held by teammate Talor Pierce. Ferenz finished 15-of-17 from the field and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.

“Unbelievable. Unbelievable, coach Jon Newlee said. “Every time I looked up the ball was going in. She gets 41 points and only shoots two foul shots. She was attacking hard, running hard in transition. Beth [Krause] and Taylor [Pierce] did a great job of finding her in transition. 21 assists tonight is a good number for us.”

The 41 points are tied for 14th in the NCAA this season, and the nine 3-pointers come in tied for second most in the nation. Idaho hit 18 3’s for a second consecutive game, tying a school that was set Thursday at Southern Utah.

Idaho (9-9, 4-3 Big Sky) rallied from an 11-point deficit.

Idaho kicker helps West beat East in Shrine Game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Austin Rehkow kicked a 27-yard field goal in the opening quarter of a 10-3 victory Saturday before a crowd of 22,198 at Tropicana Field. Louisiana-Lafayette’s Eli McGuire scored the only touchdown to seal the win in the game’s lowest scoring matchup since the East won 14-6 in 1992. Rehkow was also the punter for the West squad.

Related content

Idaho Vandals

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police remove unruly Famous Idaho Potato Bowl fan

View more video

Sports Videos