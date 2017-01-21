Vandal scores record 41 in women’s hoops victory; Kicker scores in Shrine Game

Mikayla Ferenz scored a school-record 41 points as the Vandals defeated Northern Arizona 91-80 on Saturday night. Ferenz made nine 3-pointers to tie the school record held by teammate Talor Pierce. Ferenz finished 15-of-17 from the field and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
“Unbelievable. Unbelievable, coach Jon Newlee said. “Every time I looked up the ball was going in. She gets 41 points and only shoots two foul shots. She was attacking hard, running hard in transition. Beth [Krause] and Taylor [Pierce] did a great job of finding her in transition. 21 assists tonight is a good number for us.”
The 41 points are tied for 14th in the NCAA this season, and the nine 3-pointers come in tied for second most in the nation. Idaho hit 18 3’s for a second consecutive game, tying a school that was set Thursday at Southern Utah.
Idaho (9-9, 4-3 Big Sky) rallied from an 11-point deficit.
Idaho kicker helps West beat East in Shrine Game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Austin Rehkow kicked a 27-yard field goal in the opening quarter of a 10-3 victory Saturday before a crowd of 22,198 at Tropicana Field. Louisiana-Lafayette’s Eli McGuire scored the only touchdown to seal the win in the game’s lowest scoring matchup since the East won 14-6 in 1992. Rehkow was also the punter for the West squad.
