Idaho women hit school-record 18 3-pointers in win over Southern Utah

The Vandals women’s basketball team made a school-record 18 3-pointers and rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to win at Southern Utah 85-68 on Thursday night.
Taylor Pierce led Idaho (8-9, 3-3 Big Sky) with 25 points, including six 3-pointers. She moved into seventh in school history with 130 career 3’s
Brooke Reilly opened scoring for the Vandals with a 3-pointer as Idaho hit seven first-half 3’s to keep the game within reach.
Pierce caught fire in the third, scoring all nine of her points from long distance. Idaho scored 21 of its 27 points from 3-point range in the third quarter, finishing 7-for-13.
Six different Vandals hit 3’s in the second half, helping Idaho convert 11-of-19 in the final 20 minutes. Thirty-three of Idaho’s final 54 points were scored from deep.
Idaho now has at least one 3-pointer in 278 consecutive games. The previous single-game record was 17, set three time last season. Idaho attempted 43 3-pointers — second most all-time (52 earlier this season at Washington).
ISU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Northern Colorado defeated the Bengals 77-62 in Pocatello. Bianca Thacker led ISU (9-8, 3-3 Big Sky) with 15 points.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders lost to Concordia 89-87 in overtime in Nampa. Lexi Tubbs led NNU (7-8, 5-4 GNAC) with 18 points. Danielle Jardine, who scored on an offensive put-back with 5 seconds left to send the game to overtime, had a game-high 10 rebounds.
NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders (7-8, 4-5 GNAC) lost to Western Washington 102-74 despite 31 points from Bouna N’Diaye.
