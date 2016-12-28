Colorado State fan taken to jail says he aimed to pump up Potato Bowl fans

When he walked out on the track at Albertsons Stadium last Thursday evening, William M. Drewry says he was looking to energize Colorado State fans who had driven 11 hours from Fort Collins only to be disappointed by the Rams’ performance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Drewry, 31, planned to unfurl a Colorado State blanket as he ran from one gate behind the Colorado State bench to another. He never got the chance to show off the blanket as a group of yellow-jacketed security officers from MAV Event Services swarmed on the Aurora man and tackled him.
With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Idaho had built a 55-21 lead and it was clear the Rams were not going to win. The Vandals went on to win the game 61-50.
“The score late in the fourth quarter had our fans full of misery, discontent and regret,” Drewry wrote in an email to the Idaho Statesman. “I thought I’d try to get our fans pumped up by taking a quick run from one gate to the next and maybe at least make a story for our small group of friends to talk about and remember instead of the team’s uncharacteristic performance.”
Drewry said he figured he might be asked to leave the stadium, “which I was about ready to do anyway.” But he said he didn’t expect to be tackled, arrested for trespassing and taken to the Ada County Jail.
He said no one asked him if he had a field pass or told him to go back to the stands.
“To be fair, I didn’t really give them a chance to say much as I entered the gate,” he wrote. “I moved through the open gate swiftly and before I could unfold the blanket I was holding, I was tackled around my knees and brought to the ground.”
One of the security officers placed his knee on Drewry’s throat and he started to lose consciousness, Drewry said. One of the officers also yanked his right arm high on his back.
Drewry said he gave up briefly until it appeared they were trying to hurt him. Looking back, he said they may have reacted that way because of his size: 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.
“I freaked out a little when I started to lose consciousness with the fellow on my neck and again when they tried to injure my arm,” he wrote. “I was in extreme discomfort so I gave it my all to keep them from injuring me further.”
A photo taken by an Idaho Statesman reporter shows Drewry on the ground with at least five security officers working to subdue him. Boise police were summoned and Drewry was led out of the stadium.
MAV Event Services, which provided security for the game, did not reply Tuesday or Wednesday to a phone message and email.
Drewry said he drank a “few beers” while tailgating before the game but wasn’t intoxicated. He said he didn’t consume any alcohol during the game and said he ate an order of nachos, a hot dog and drank a cup of hot chocolate at halftime.
A probable cause affidavit filed in Ada County Magistrate Court says Drewry was arrested after he tried to enter the playing field. Drewry, who was released on bond the same night he was arrested, denies he had any intention of heading to the field.
A hearing for Drewry to appear in court has not yet been scheduled.
“The good news is, I might have another chance to come see the beautiful city of Boise! Gotta look at the bright side,” Drewry wrote.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423
