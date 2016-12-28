Idaho Vandals

December 28, 2016 12:40 AM

Idaho women’s basketball routs LCSC in final nonconference game

Statesman staff

MOSCOW

Four Vandals scored in double figures, led by Taylor Pierce’s 16 points off the bench, and the Idaho women’s basketball team (5-6) defeated Lewis-Clark State 85-49 on Tuesday at Memorial Gym.

LCSC was 0-for-16 from 3-point range, while the Vandals made 13 from behind the arc, including four from Pierce. After being held scoreless for the first time in her career at Oregon, Pierce shot 6-of-14 from the field and 4-for-10 from behind the arc.

Idaho opens Big Sky play Saturday, visiting Eastern Washington at 3 p.m. MT.

Idaho Vandals

