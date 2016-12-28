Idaho women’s basketball routs LCSC in final nonconference game

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery Pause

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

4:15 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talks about meeting Baylor in the Cactus Bowl

3:13 Baylor freshman QB Zach Smith on Boise State and his move to starter

1:58 Boise State's Paris Austin on the Mountain West: 'We can definitely make our mark in it'

0:33 Idaho State Police officer survives a near miss when helping a crashed driver

2:36 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on McNichols decision, Cactus Bowl

2:10 Winter driving tips for motorists heading to higher elevations