Colorado State fan leaves Potato Bowl, Albertsons Stadium in Boise squad car

Maybe William M. Drewry wanted to pump up members of the Colorado State football team Thursday evening during the fourth quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Or maybe Drewry, 31, was looking to give members of the heavily favored Rams a piece of his mind as they were getting beat handily by the University of Idaho. The Vandals went on to win the game 61-50.
For whatever reason, Drewry, of Aurora, Colo., went onto the track surrounding Lyle Smith Field, near the Colorado State bench. Security officers from MAV Event Services found that he didn’t have a field pass and tried to get him to go back into the stands, but he refused.
The security officers asked for assistance from Boise police officers assigned to the game, but Drewry would not follow officers’ commands. He was taken into custody, removed from the stadium and taken to the Ada County Jail.
He was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, police spokeswoman Haley Williams said.
He put up $300 bond and was released about an hour later, after the game had ended.
Jail records did not indicate when Drewry will be arraigned. The case did not yet appear late Friday morning in online court records.
