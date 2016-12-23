How Idaho and Colorado State set the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl scoring record

Idaho
0
20
21
20—61
Colorado State
0
7
7
36—50
SECOND QUARTER
CSU—Olabisi Johnson 52 pass from Nick Stevens (Wyatt Bryan kick), 14:35. Key play: Stevens found Johnson wide-open in the middle of the field. Drive: 6 plays, 84 yards, 1:28. Colorado State 7, Idaho 0
UI—Isaiah Saunders 2 run (kick failed), 12:03. Deon Watson hauled in a perfect 36-yard pass from quarterback Matt Linehan. Saunders scored on the next play, then Austin Rehkow missed a PAT for the first time this season. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:32. Colorado State 7, Idaho 6
UI—Saunders 26 run (Rehkow kick), 9:59. Key plays: Matt Linehan hit Alfonso Onunwar on the left side for a 35-yard gain, and Saunders scored on the next play. Drive: 3 plays, 62 yards, :56. Idaho 13, Colorado State 7
UI—Jacob Sannon 6 pass from Linehan (Rehkow kick) :24. Key plays: Idaho had two fourth-down conversions in Rams’ territory. Defensive lineman/fullback Tueni Lupeamanu went 3 yards on fourth-and-1 from the 40, and Linehan connected with Watson for 9 yards on fourth-and-6 from the 33. Drive: 18 plays, 85 yards, 6:44. Idaho 20, Colorado State 7
THIRD QUARTER
UI—Linehan 7 run (Rehkow kick), 11:12. Key plays: Linehan completed 3-of-4 passes for 50 yards on the drive, including a 27-yard completion to Sannon that put the Vandals near the red zone. Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 3:48. Idaho 27, Colorado State 7
UI—Watson 74 pass from Linehan (Rehkow kick), 8:13. Drive: 1 play, 79 yards, :18. Idaho 34, Colorado State 7
UI—Sannon 16 pass from Linehan (Rehkow kick), 3:16. Key play: After a sack forced fourth down in Idaho territory, CSU’s Robert Ruiz fumbled Rehkow’s punt, and Trotter recovered at the Rams’ 14. The touchdown came on third-and-12. Drive: 3 plays, 14 yards, :53. Idaho 41, Colorado State 7
CSU—Michael Gallup 12 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 1:43. Key plays: Stevens and Johnson started the series with two connections for 71 yards to progress from the CSU 9 to the Idaho 20. Gallup scored after a Danny Nwosu drop on first-and-goal, then a delay-of-game penalty. Drive: 5 plays, 91 yards, 1:33. Idaho 41, Colorado State 14
FOURTH QUARTER
UI—Aaron Duckworth 5 run (Rehkow kick), 12:56. Key plays: Duckworth accounted for 47 yards on the drive, 42 of those coming on one run. Drive: 7 plays, 69 yards, 3:47. Idaho 48, Colorado State 14
CSU—Johnson 73 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 12:21. Key plays: Dalyn Dawkins started the possession with a 13-yard run, then the Rams’ deep combo connected again. Drive: 2 plays, 86 yards, :35. Idaho 48, Colorado State 21
UI—Jordan Frysinger 54 pass from Linehan (Rehkow kick), 9:27. Key play: Frysinger reached over the back of a Rams defender for a one-handed catch down the left sideline. Saunders preceded it with a 7-yard run on third-and-5. Drive: 5 plays, 76 yards, 2:54. Idaho 55, Colorado State 21
CSU—Gallup 60 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 9:06. Drive: 1 play, 60 yards, :21. Idaho 55, Colorado State 28
UI—Saunders 12 run (kick failed), 7:40. Key plays: CSU recovered two onside kicks to mount a rally against Boise State in October, but David Ungerer finally corralled the ball this time deep in Rams territory. An unsportsmanlike conduct replay on second down set up Saunders’ third TD. Drive: 3 plays, 24 yards, 1:26. Idaho 61, Colorado State 28
CSU—Gallup 3 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 5:29. Key plays: Gallup’s third touchdown grab of the night tied the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record.. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 2:11. Idaho 61, Colorado State 35
CSU—Dawkins 22 run (Bryan kick), 1:07. Key plays: Stevens found Johnson again, this time for 27 yards, to get the Rams to the Vandals 30. Dawkins ran in three plays later. Drive: 4 plays, 57 yards, 1:09. Idaho 61, Colorado State 42
CSU—Izzy Matthews 1 run (Johnson pass from Stevens), :29. Key plays: The Rams recovered an onside kick, and Stevens threw to Johnson (39 yards) and Dalton Fackrell (14) to get to the Idaho 1. Drive: 3 plays, 54 yards, :38. Idaho 61, Colorado State 50
TEAM STATISTICS
UI
CSU
First downs
30
25
Rushes-yards
51-225
30-155
Passing
381
445
Total offense
606
600
Comp-Att-Int
21-31-0
21-36-2
Sacks by-yards
0-0
3-12
Return yards
94
159
Punts-average
7-34.7
6-42.5
Fumbles-lost
1-0
2-1
3rd-down conv.
7-16
4-11
4th-down conv.
2-2
0-1
Red-zone conv.
6-6
3-3
Penalties-yards
7-69
10-92
Possession time
36:05
23:55
Attendance
24,975
Time
3:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Idaho, Saunders 33-147, Duckworth 6-57, Petrino 1-12, Linehan 7-4, Lupeamanu 1-3, Brantley 1-0, Ungerer 1-(minus 2). Colorado State, Dawkins 16-118, Matthews 10-29, Stevens 2-5, Clark 2-3.
PASSING—Idaho, Linehan 21-31-0-381. Colorado State, Stevens 21-36-2-445.
RECEIVING—Idaho, D. Watson 5-140, Sannon 4-58, Frysinger 3-69, Hightower 3-33, Onunwor 2-41, Cowan 2-15, Mwehla 1-20, Saunders 1-5. Colorado State, Johnson 7-265, Gallup 6-108, Ruiz 3-35, Matthews 2-16, Fackrell 1-14, Dawkins 1-5, Clark 1-2.
DEFENSE (Tackles-sacks-INT)—Idaho, Lashley 8-0-0, Jordan 7-0-1, Hall 5-0-0, Siavii 4-0-0, Lupeamanu 4-0-0, Elliss 4-0-0, Hampton 1-0-1. Colorado State, J. Watson 10-0-0, Davis 9-0-0, Colorito 8-0.5-0, Schlager 6-0-0, Sweet 5-0-0, Hicks 5-1-0, Thompson 3-0.5-0, McBride 2-1-0.
Comments