December 22, 2016 3:29 PM

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl coverage: Linehan’s touchdown pass puts Idaho ahead 20-7 at half

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

This year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl features the Idaho Vandals (8-4, 6-2) taking on the Colorado State Rams (7-5, 5-3) at Albertsons Stadium.

Second quarter

Idaho- Jacob Sannon 6-yard pass from Matt Linehan (Austin Rehkow kick) 0:24. Key plays: Idaho drove 85 yards on 18 plays, chewing up 6:44 of clock. Idaho 20, Colorado State 7

Idaho- Isaiah Saunders 26-yard run (Austin Rehkow kick), 9:59. Key plays: Matt Linehan finds Alfonso Onunwar for a 35-yard gain. Isaiah Saunders scored on the next play and Rehkow’s PAT puts Idaho ahead. Idaho 13, Colorado State 7

Idaho- Isaiah Saunders 2-yard run (Austin Rehkow kick no good), 12:03. Key plays: Deon Watson hauled in a perfect 36-yard pass from quarterback Matt Linehan. Saunders scored on the next play. Colorado State 7, Idaho 6

CSU- Olabisi Johnson 52-yard pass from Nick Stevens (Wyatt Bryan kick), 14:35. Key play: Stevens found Johnson wide-open in the middle of the field to cap off a six play, 84 yard drive. Colorado State 7, Idaho 0

