Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game-day guide: Parking, tailgating, TV, tickets, weather

IDAHO VANDALS STORYLINE
The Vandals have been to two bowl games in their long history, and they’ve yet to lose. Time is running out for more such victories.
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Colorado State is a milestone moment for a program that hopes to maintain its perfect bowl record before making the unprecedented move from the Football Bowl Subdivision (major college football) to the Football Championship Subdivision (considered the second tier).
Idaho was voted out of the southern-based Sun Belt Conference earlier this year but still will play in it next season before moving to the Big Sky (FCS league) in 2018. That’s when the Vandals will trade potential bowl games for playoff games.
Today, though, it’s all about Idaho’s third appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, where the underdog Vandals already have a leg up on Colorado State. Idaho has sold about 5,800 of its allotted tickets; Colorado State has sold less than 500.
Fan events begin at 2 p.m. in the Albertsons Stadium west parking lot (free Simplot french fries!!!!) and the Caven-Williams Sports Complex (FitOne Family Field Day).
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL FAN FACTS
▪ Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
▪ Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf), Boise
▪ TV: ESPN (David Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Olivia Harlan)
▪ Radio: 630 AM, 96.5 FM, 730 AM
▪ Tickets: Available at the Albertsons Stadium ticket office and at ticketmaster.com
▪ Vegas line: Colorado State is favored by 15 points
▪ Coaches: Idaho, Paul Petrino (fourth year; 14-33); CSU, Mike Bobo (second year; 14-11)
▪ 2016 records: Idaho 8-5, Colorado State 7-5
▪ Bowl records: Idaho 2-0, Colorado State 6-9
▪ Series: Colorado State leads 4-3 (won last meeting 36-34 at Fort Collins, 2010)
▪ Parking: Main stadium lots are sold out, according to bowl officials. There is parking in Boise State parking garages for $10 or a donation of one canned food item.
▪ Free downtown shuttle: The shuttle runs every 15 minutes for two hours before the game and immediately after the game for one hour. Stops: 8th between Idaho and Bannock, 11th and Main, 8th and Main, 6th and Grove, 8th and Broad.
▪ Kickoff weather: Low 20s and partly cloudy, with light wind and a 5 percent chance of snow
Click here for the FIPB game-day parking and tailgate guide.
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL GAME-DAY EVENTS
▪ 9 a.m.: Albertsons Stadium ticket office opens
▪ 2-5 p.m.: Tent Village/Fan Fest, Simplot Fry Feed, Albertsons Stadium west parking lot
▪ 2-5 p.m.: Tent Village/Fan Fest, FitOne Family Field Day, Caven Williams Sports Complex
▪ 3:30-4 p.m.: Tent Village/Fan Fest, Battle of the Bands, Albertsons Stadium west parking lot
▪ 3:30 p.m.: Albertsons Stadium gates open
▪ 4 p.m.: Pre-game activities, Albertsons Stadium
