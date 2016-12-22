Three reasons why Idaho can beat Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato bowl

2:02 Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden describes the Yantis shooting scene Pause

47:23 Deputy Roland re-enacts the Yantis shooting scene

27:40 Deputy Wood re-enacts the Yantis shooting scene

3:03 Adams County sheriff on no charges from shooting for his deputies

1:16 Mash bash pits University of Idaho against Colorado State University band

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

1:03 How a forensic investigator lost — and found — his laptop

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more