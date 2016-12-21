Colorado State players to watch during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Click here for the FIPB game-day parking and tailgate guide.
MICHAEL GALLUP, WIDE RECEIVER
In his first season with the Rams after transferring from Butler (Kan.) Community College, Gallup has more than helped fill the void left by current Cleveland Browns receiver Rashard Higgins. A first-team All-Mountain West pick, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Gallup is second in the conference in receptions (70), third in receiving yards (1,164) and second in touchdowns (11).
“We’ve got to make sure we stop the run and stop No. 4 (Gallup), and make them beat us with something besides those two things,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said.
KEVIN DAVIS, LINEBACKER
Colorado State’s leading tackler the past two seasons, the senior has made 101 stops in 2016, forcing four fumbles and tying for team-highs with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He is one of two FBS players entering bowl season with more than 100 tackles, two or more sacks, two or more forced fumbles and an interception.
“He’s been a rock over there defensively,” coach Mike Bobo told The Coloradoan last month. “We definitely want Kevin to go out on a high note, because of what he’s meant to this program and what he’s done.”
HAYDEN HUNT, PUNTER
A Ray Guy award semifinalist this season and finalist last season, Hunt averages 44.3 yards per punt (16th nationally), with 15 of his 50 punts going 50 yards or more. He has converted two fake punts this season and is the team’s onside kick artist, with two consecutive successful ones Oct. 15 against Boise State that led a spirited comeback that fell just short.
“That’s what happens when you have one of the better kickers in the nation,” Colorado State center Jake Bennett said.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Idaho vs. Colorado State
▪ Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
▪ Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf), Boise
▪ TV: ESPN (David Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Olivia Harlan)
▪ Radio: 630 AM, 96.5 FM, 730 AM
▪ Tickets: Available at the Albertsons Stadium ticket office and at ticketmaster.com
▪ Vegas line: CSU by 15
▪ Coaches: Idaho, Paul Petrino (fourth year; 14-33); CSU, Mike Bobo (second year; 14-11)
▪ 2016 records: Idaho 8-5, CSU 7-5
▪ Bowl records: Idaho 2-0, CSU 6-9
▪ Series: CSU leads 4-3 (won last meeting 36-34 at Fort Collins, 2010)
▪ Kickoff weather: Low 20s and partly cloudy, with light wind and a 5 percent chance of snow
GAME-DAY EVENTS
▪ 9 a.m.: Albertsons Stadium ticket office opens
▪ 2-5 p.m.: Tent Village/Fan Fest, Simplot Fry Feed, Albertsons Stadium west parking lot
▪ 2-5 p.m.: Tent Village/Fan Fest, FitOne Family Field Day, Caven Williams Sports Complex
▪ 3:30-4 p.m.: Tent Village/Fan Fest, Battle of the Bands, Albertsons Stadium west parking lot
▪ 3:30 p.m.: Albertsons Stadium gates open
▪ 4 p.m.: Pre-game activities, Albertsons Stadium
Comments