Idaho's Steven Matlock remembers late mother, father ahead of Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

4:49 University of Idaho President Chuck Staben on moving to the Big Sky Conference, Part 2 Pause

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

1:24 Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County

1:59 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on Idaho law enforcement policy and training

5:57 David Wacker, Chandler Hutchison and Boise State's long layoff

5:19 The Rag Co. opens new shop in Boise