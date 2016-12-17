Idaho men’s basketball beats Northwest Nazarene

Victor Sanders scored 18 points with three 3-pointers, Jordan Scott tied his career best with 13 points, and Idaho cruised past Division II Northwest Nazarene 87-61 on Saturday to end the nonconference portion of its season 5-5.
Down by 21 at halftime, NNU scored eight straight points early in the second half but still trailed by 20 after Idaho’s Nate Sherwood hit a 3-pointer. Tyler Brimhall’s 3 sparked a 13-3 run and the Vandals led by 23 with 4:07 left and continued to pull away.
Brayon Blake scored 12 points and made all eight of his free throws, and Idaho shot 25-of-27 from the line to the Crusaders’ 6-of-18.
Scott scored four straight points and Idaho opened with a 23-4 run capped by Arkadiy Mkrtychyan’s layup. The Vandals outscored the Crusaders 22-8 in the paint en route to a 46-25 halftime lead. Bouna N’Diaye led the Crusaders (4-5) with 16 points.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Eastern New Mexico beat the Crusaders 71-66 at the South Park Holiday Classic in Las Vegas. Kate Cryderman led NNU (4-3) with 18 points.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals dominated Central Washington 79-45 in Moscow. Geraldine McCorkell led Idaho (4-5) with 21 points.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN OUTLAST CORBAN AT HOME
CALDWELL — Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored a game-high 21 points, and the College of Idaho men’s basketball team defeated Corban 78-74 on Saturday night. The Coyotes (10-4, 3-1 Cascade) rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit, using a 13-2 run in the final four minutes to win it.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Coyotes defeated Corban 73-63 in Caldwell. Petra Lumpert scored 20 points to lead the C of I (2-8, 2-2 Cascade), which forced 25 turnovers.
