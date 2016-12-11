Idaho Vandals rally fall short in loss to South Dakota State

Mike Daum scored a career-high 33 points and sealed the game with a dunk at nine seconds left as South Dakota State fended off a late surge by Idaho 80-77 Saturday night.
The Jackrabbits led by as many as 15 in the second half before Idaho fought back, closing to 78-77 when Trevon Allen made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 20 seconds left.
Daum slammed home an open dunk as South Dakota State (5-7) broke Idaho’s press. The sophomore made 9-of-12 field goals and was a perfect 13-for-13 at the line. A.J. Hess scored 18 points with four 3-pointers for the Jackrabbits.
Idaho (4-5) was led by 17 points from Victor Sanders, 14 from Nate Sherwood and 11 from Allen. A potential game-tying shot by Sanders went off the rim.
South Dakota State made 25-of-26 free throws to blunt Idaho’s comeback.
IDAHO STATE: Ethan Telfair scored 18 points and Idaho State pulled away midway through the second half to beat Division II Bristol of Anaheim, Calif., 80-61.
Telfair, who had just two points in the Bengals’ 78-44 loss against No. 17 Wisconsin on Wednesday, was just 4-of-13 from the field but made 10-of-14 free-throw attempts. Hayes Garrity scored 16 points and Brandon Boyd added 15 for Idaho State (2-8).
Michael Crosby scored 16 points, and Mark Rodriques had 15 to lead Bristol.
The Bengals built a seven-point halftime lead, and Bristol pulled to 43-40 with about 15 minutes remaining. The Bengals used a 14-7 spurt to take a double-digit lead midway through the second half, and stretched their lead to 20 points with about five minutes left.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
