Idaho football beats Georgia State to finish regular season 8-4; bowl assignment next

Idaho junior quarterback Matt Linehan completed 15-of-19 passes for three touchdowns and Isaiah Saunders rushed for 99 yards as the Vandals took advantage of six turnovers to beat Georgia State 37-12 in the regular season finale in the Kibbie Dome on Saturday.
The bowl-eligible Vandals finish the regular season 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt.
The eight regular season wins is the most for Idaho since winning eight in 1998 before adding a ninth victory in the Humanitarian Bowl in Boise. Idaho also finished the 2009 season with eight wins after a second victory in the Humanitarian Bowl.
The Vandals, whose bowl history includes only the two Boise games, will learn their bowl destination Sunday, with potential candidates: Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 (Tucson), Cure Bowl on Dec. 17 (Orlando, Fla.), Camellia Bowl on Dec. 17 (Montgomery, Ala.) or the Dollar General on Dec. 23 (Mobile, Ala.).
Idaho, which has won four consecutive games by a combined score of 145-70, also could slide into the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22 in Boise.
On Saturday, Linehan tossed his touchdown passes to three different players: Callen Hightower (11 yards), Trent Cowan (4) and Deon Watson (17).
Idaho intercepted four passes, with Jayshawn Jordan getting two and Kaden Ellis and D.J. Hampton each grabbing one. Lloyd Hightower added a 25-yard touchdown return of a blocked punt, and Austin Rehkow made 3-of-4 field goals, including a long of 45.
Idaho led 24-12 at halftime and shutout the Panthers (3-9, 2-6) in the second half.
Georgia State, which outgained Idaho 358-287, lost two fumbles. The Vandals gave up passing touchdown plays of 63 and 11 yards, but also scored 23 points off turnovers.
