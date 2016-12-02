Idaho Vandals

December 2, 2016 12:13 AM

Albertsons Companies gives $500,000 to Vandals

Statesman staff

MOSCOW

Albertsons Companies is giving the money over the next 10 years to help fund Idaho’s new court-sports arena, which is slated for construction north of the Kibbie Dome. The money is specifically for the naming rights to the scoreboard.

The announcement of the 4,700-seat arena came in October as the university neared the halfway point in fundraising for the $30 million project. The arena will host the Vandals’ basketball and volleyball teams, as well as be a gathering space for a variety of events.

Idaho plans to seek approval from the State Board of Education to plan and bid the construction in February.

Related content

Idaho Vandals

Comments

Videos

Idaho football coach talks about the Vandals' opener

View more video

Sports Videos