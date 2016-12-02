Albertsons Companies gives $500,000 to Vandals

Albertsons Companies is giving the money over the next 10 years to help fund Idaho’s new court-sports arena, which is slated for construction north of the Kibbie Dome. The money is specifically for the naming rights to the scoreboard.
The announcement of the 4,700-seat arena came in October as the university neared the halfway point in fundraising for the $30 million project. The arena will host the Vandals’ basketball and volleyball teams, as well as be a gathering space for a variety of events.
Idaho plans to seek approval from the State Board of Education to plan and bid the construction in February.
