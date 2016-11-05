Idaho Vandals

November 5, 2016 12:41 AM

Idaho men’s basketball tops LCSC in exhibition

Statesman staff

MOSCOW

Jordan Scott and Brayon Blake scored 14 points apiece as the Vandals defeated Lewis-Clark State 80-66 on Friday at Memorial Gym. Blake added 11 rebounds for Idaho, which led from start to finish. Doug McDaniel scored a game-high 27 points for the Warriors. Idaho opens the regular season Nov. 12 at home against Corban.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 25 Carroll College built an early lead en route to an 82-66 win over the Coyotes in Helena, Mont. Stats were not available.

C OF I WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Coyotes (7-6-4) were eliminated in the first round of the Cascade Conference Tournament, losing to Carroll on penalty kicks 4-2 after a 0-0 tie.

BOISE STATE MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos (15-over 299) are tied for 15th after the first round of the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic in Maui.

BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Morgan Stone and Greg Wischer split a pair of doubles matches against Minnesota at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis. Stone also won twice in singles, while Wischer won once in the round robin format.

Idaho Vandals

