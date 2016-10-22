Interceptions plague Idaho football in loss at Appalachian State

Taylor Lamb threw for 220 yards and rushed for one touchdown, Jalin Moore had 114 yards rushing and a score, and Appalachian State beat Idaho 37-19 on Saturday.
Appalachian State broke it open with 13 unanswered points in the third quarter, highlighted by freshman Clifton Duck’s 44-yard pick-6 on an overthrown pass. Moore extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 30-9 lead when he powered up the middle for a 5-yard score.
Backup J.P. Caruso threw his first touchdown pass of the season for Appalachian State (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) late in the fourth. Duck had two interceptions.
Matt Linehan went 26-of-41 for 294 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for Idaho (4-4, 2-2), which entered on a winning streak after beating Louisiana Monroe and New Mexico State.
“Most of our team played their tails off,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “I know some guys just gave unbelievable, great effort. When they do that, you’re proud of them.”
The Vandals scored their first touchdown with 4 seconds remaining, when Trent Cowan scored on an 8-yard grab. It was the first TD allowed by Appalachian State since Sept. 24.
Cowan had 10 catches for 118 yards to lead Idaho, which ran for only 63 net yards, and Austin Rehkow made all four of his field goal attempts. Tony Lashley had a team-high 11 tackles.
▪ Next: Idaho (4-4, 2-2) at Louisiana (3-4, 2-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
