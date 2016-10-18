Idaho women’s basketball picked to repeat in Big Sky

The Idaho basketball team, the defending Big Sky Tournament champion, was selected to win the conference in a preseason poll of league coaches. The Vandals received four first-place votes and 110 points. In the media poll, Idaho (two first-place votes, 153 points) was second behind Montana State (six first-place votes, 156). Idaho State was picked to finish sixth in both polls.
The complete polls (First-place votes in parentheses):
Media Poll
1. Montana State (6) 156
2. Idaho (2) 153
3. Montana (3) 143
4. Eastern Washington (3) 140
5. North Dakota (1) 132
6. Idaho State 89
7. Sacramento State 86
8. Weber State 76
9. Northern Colorado 70
10. Portland State 53
11. Southern Utah 28
12. Northern Arizona 24
Coaches Poll
1. Idaho (4) 110
2. North Dakota (4) 107
3. Montana State (3) 98
4. Montana (1) 92
5. Eastern Washington 83
6. Idaho State 64
T7. Sacramento State 60
T7. Weber State 60
9. Northern Colorado 53
10. Portland State 30
11. Northern Arizona 18
12. Southern Utah 17
BOISE STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Brenna Peloquin is the Mountain West women’s athlete of the week after a victory in the Wisconsin Invitational on Friday.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE VOLLEYBALL: The Crusaders swept Central Washington 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 on Tuesday in Ellensburg, Wash. Hailey Cook (Skyview High) had 49 assists for NNU (13-5, 6-5 GNAC). Madi Farrell had a match-high 13 kills, while Shayli Siegfreid added a match-high 24 digs.
NNU GOLF: Both Crusader squads finished fifth at the Concordia Invitational in Portland. Samantha Miller led the women (79-over 655), tying for seventh with a 10-over 154. Ian Briske had the top score for the men (61-over 913), tying for 16th at 11-over 224.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO VOLLEYBALL: Defensive specialist Cheyan Coburn is the NAIA national defensive player of the week.
