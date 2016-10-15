Vandals second, Bengals fifth in Big Sky men’s hoops coaches poll

The Idaho men’s basketball team is projected to finish second in the Big Sky, according to a preseason coaches poll released by the league Friday. Idaho received one first-place vote and 104 points. Weber State is the top pick with 114 points and seven first-place votes. Idaho State comes in fifth with 79 points. In the media poll, Idaho is third with two first-place votes and 158 points. Idaho State is fifth with 121 points, and Weber State is again the top team with 10 first-place votes and 181 points.
The complete polls (with first-place votes in parentheses)
Coaches Poll
1. Weber State 114 (7)
2. Idaho 104 (1)
3. North Dakota 103 (3)
4. Montana 96
5. Idaho State 79
6. Montana State 73
7. Eastern Washington 56
8. Portland State 49
9. Sacramento State 44
10. Northern Arizona 36
11. Northern Colorado 25
12. Southern Utah 13
Media Poll
1. Weber State 181 (10)
2. Montana 167 (3)
3. Idaho 158 (2)
4. North Dakota 137 (1)
5. Eastern Washington 121
5. Idaho State 121
7. Montana State 92
8. Sacramento State 78
9. Portland State 69
10. Northern Colorado 54
11. Northern Arizona 40
12. Southern Utah 30
Comments