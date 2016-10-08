Rehkow’s kicking leg gives Vandals walk-off victory

Austin Rehkow’s fourth field goal, a 27-yarder as time expired, lifted Idaho to a 34-31 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night.
“It was a team win,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “We talked all week we had to get together. We had to believe. I couldn’t be more proud of our assistant coaches. I couldn’t be more proud of our players.”
Rehkow scored the first nine points of the game as the Vandals (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) raced to a 16-0 lead after one quarter before the Warhawks (1-4, 0-2) rallied.
Louisiana Monroe tied the game 31-31 with 2:28 to play as Garrett Smith took advantage of an Idaho blitz and broken coverage for a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ajalen Holley.
The Vandals replied with a six-play drive, highlighted by Aaron Duckworth’s 40-yard run. Duckworth finished with 121 yards and a touchdown, which made it 24-7 early in the second quarter, on 16 carries.
Smith scored on a 6-yard run and hooked up with Xavier Brown on a 44-yard score to cut the deficit to 24-21 at the half.
After a field goal tied it in the third quarter, Matt Linehan and Jordan Frysinger hooked up on a 71-yard score to make it 31-24. Smith threw for 302 yards but was intercepted three times.
Linehan was 21-of-38 passing for 211 yards and a touchdown. Frysinger had 100 receiving yards, and Denzal Brantley added 66 rushing yards. Sophomore linebacker Kaden Elliss had his third interception of the season.
Next: New Mexico State at Idaho, 3 p.m. MT Saturday
