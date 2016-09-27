Commentary: Senior punter Rehkow fuels Idaho Vandals’ victory

3:59 Idaho football coach Petrino discusses the Vandals' first practice Pause

1:03 College of Western Idaho debate team assesses the Clinton-Trump contest

1:55 Is it a debate moderator's job to fact-check?

8:34 Travis Averill on Utah State

7:19 Elliot Hoyte on Utah State

2:39 Boise State AD Curt Apsey - Sept. 26, 2016

0:57 Investigators piece together scene of officer-involved shooting in Garden City

3:30 Boise State post game interviews

0:52 Bob Firman cross country runners take fearless approach

1:27 FitOne races through downtown Boise