Idaho forward Renae Mokrzycki celebrates with her team after the Vandals defeated Idaho State 67-55 in the 2016 Sky Conference women’s championship in Reno. Lance Iversen AP file
Report: Another March Madness college basketball tourney headed to Treasure Valley

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

September 12, 2017 8:22 PM

Get ready for more postseason college basketball, Treasure Valley hoops fans.

Skyline Sports reported Tuesday night the Big Sky Conference will move its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Boise’s CenturyLink Arena starting in the 2018-19 season.

The Montana-based website covering the Big Sky Conference cited sources from five league schools, and it reported the contract is expected to be three years long.

The Big Sky sent out a media advisory Tuesday morning declaring it would announce the site of its 2019-21 tournaments during a press conference at 2 p.m. MT Monday.

The Big Sky tournaments add to an already packed March Madness schedule coming up in the Treasure Valley. Boise State’s Taco Bell Arena will host the first and second rounds of the men’s NCAA Tournament this winter and again in 2021.

While neither Boise nor Nampa is home to a Big Sky Conference school, the Treasure Valley provides a central and neutral location for the conference. Reno, which also doesn’t field a Big Sky program, has hosted the Big Sky tournaments the past two years.

The Big Sky is home to the Idaho and Idaho State men’s and women’s basketball teams. Idaho beat Idaho State in the 2016 women’s basketball finals in Reno. The Bengals also finished second in 2017.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

