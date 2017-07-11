This Idaho State receiver’s catch is pretty flippin’ cool

It only took one try for Idaho State football player Michael Dean to stick the perfect landing.
The sophomore receiver/running back pulled in a one-handed catch while doing a backflip on his first attempt while messing around with teammate Mitch Gueller at the Bengals’ practice field Monday in Pocatello.
“We just were kind of stunned that we did it the first try,” said Dean, who posted the video on Twitter.
Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie wasn’t quite as impressed.
“He ended up seeing it on Twitter and he liked it, but he didn’t like that I was catching it one-handed,” Dean said.
In 2016, Dean ranked second among all Bengals with 325 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He added 150 receiving yards and two more TDs.
Dean wasn’t the first football player with Idaho ties to post a trick shot video this summer.
Last week, former Idaho punter Austin Rehkow — now a rookie with the Buffalo Bills — tweeted a video showing his brother, Ryan, punting a football from the dock at Hauser Lake in northern Idaho to Rehkow, catching it while on a jet ski.
