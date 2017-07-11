This Idaho State receiver’s catch is pretty flippin’ cool

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:08 The trick shot trend is catching on with Idaho football players Pause 2:05 Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 0:33 New chapter for Idaho Humane Society 2:15 'It was scary.' Bruneau residents dodge wildfire 2:06 Do you drool over old cars? Get a napkin — and your auction number. 1:51 Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom 1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment 1:25 Watch folks get down and dirty at Tater Dash Mud Runs 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Idaho State receiver/running back Michael Dean completed a one-handed catch while doing a backflip on his first attempt July 10 at the Bengals' practice field in Pocatello. Teammate Mitch Gueller, a fellow receiver, threw Dean the football. Courtesy of Michael Dean

Idaho State receiver/running back Michael Dean completed a one-handed catch while doing a backflip on his first attempt July 10 at the Bengals' practice field in Pocatello. Teammate Mitch Gueller, a fellow receiver, threw Dean the football. Courtesy of Michael Dean