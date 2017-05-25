Northwest Nazarene’s Payton Lewis competes at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Northwest Nazarene’s Payton Lewis competes at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Courtesy of NNU Athletics.
Northwest Nazarene’s Payton Lewis competes at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Courtesy of NNU Athletics.

State Colleges

May 25, 2017 11:47 PM

Northwest Nazarene’s Payton Lewis wins pole vault national title

By Ryan Horlen

rhorlen@idahostatesman.com

Bradenton, Fla.

Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) cleared a school-record 17 feet, 7 inches to win the third NCAA Division II championship in Crusaders’ history.

He cleared the height on his first attempt at the IMG Academy, besting Central Missouri’s Cole Phillips, who needed three tries at the same height.

Lewis is a four-time All-American who has two previous third place finishes.

Distance runner Ashley Puga (Nampa Christian High) won the other two national titles for NNU, taking the indoor and outdoor 800-meter titles in 2009.

BOISE STATE TRACK AND FIELD: Allison Jeffries (Eagle High) reset her school record in the pole vault (13 feet, 9.25 inches) but lost a three-way jump off to qualify for nationals at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in Austin, Texas. Jeffries ends her career with both the indoor and outdoor school records. Sadi Henderson won her 800 meter heat, qualifying for Friday’s quarterfinal. On the men’s side, Fernando Martinez (400 hurdles), Andrew Rafla (1500) and Addison Deh (1500) each advanced to the quarterfinals.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Caldwell's Kelsey Cornwell sees dream realized with Patriots

Caldwell's Kelsey Cornwell sees dream realized with Patriots 0:21

Caldwell's Kelsey Cornwell sees dream realized with Patriots
Jail's just not the right place for the mentally ill, Nampa mother says 1:45

Jail's just not the right place for the mentally ill, Nampa mother says
A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. 2:33

A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

View More Video

Sports Videos