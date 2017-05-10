Famous Idaho Potato Bowl set for Dec. 22

It’s only early May, but college football fans around the nation just got their first whiff of holiday bowl season.

The ESPN slate for the 2017-18 college bowl schedule was announced Wednesday afternoon. The 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will kick off at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 at Albertsons Stadium. It will be the 21st edition of the game and the third consecutive year the bowl will take place on Dec. 22.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is a scheduled matchup between teams from the Mountain West and the MAC. Last season, however, Idaho (Sun Belt) took the place of the MAC school and defeated Colorado State 61-50 in one of the highest-scoring bowl games of all time.

Other Mountain West-affiliated bowl games

▪ Las Vegas Bowl (MWC vs. Pac-12), 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16

▪ New Mexico Bowl (MWC vs. C-USA), 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16

▪ Hawaii Bowl (MWC vs. American), 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24.

▪ Note: The Mountain West has a tie-in with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (3:30 p.m., Dec. 30) and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

New Year’s Six bowl games

▪ Cotton Bowl, 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29

▪ Fiesta Bowl, 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30

▪ Capital One Orange Bowl, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30

▪ Peach Bowl, 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

▪ Rose Bowl, 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 (College Football Playoff semifinal)

▪ Sugar Bowl, 6:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 (College Football Playoff semifinal)

▪ College Football Playoff National Championship, 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

The complete 2017-18 bowl schedule can be found here.