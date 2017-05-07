College of Idaho baseball earns trip to NAIA National Championship

Mike Bigelow (Borah High) stranded the tying runner at second as the College of Idaho beat British Columbia 2-1 in the NAIA West Grouping North Division Championship.
The win gave the Yotes (24-28) an automatic bid to the opening round of the NAIA National Championship for the second straight season.
Austin Van Horne (Caldwell High) and Cole Mansanarez had C of I’s only two hits, and Mansanarez and Dominic Conigliaro drove in the team’s only runs.
Starter Anthony Martine threw eight innings, striking out eight, before Bigelow came in to close it out.
The Yotes pitching staff allowed two runs in the three-game tournament.
Comments