State Colleges

May 07, 2017 10:55 PM

College of Idaho baseball earns trip to NAIA National Championship

By Ryan Horlen

rhorlen@idahostatesman.com

Vancouver, B.C.

Mike Bigelow (Borah High) stranded the tying runner at second as the College of Idaho beat British Columbia 2-1 in the NAIA West Grouping North Division Championship.

The win gave the Yotes (24-28) an automatic bid to the opening round of the NAIA National Championship for the second straight season.

Austin Van Horne (Caldwell High) and Cole Mansanarez had C of I’s only two hits, and Mansanarez and Dominic Conigliaro drove in the team’s only runs.

Starter Anthony Martine threw eight innings, striking out eight, before Bigelow came in to close it out.

The Yotes pitching staff allowed two runs in the three-game tournament.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The novelty of goat yoga has arrived in Idaho

The novelty of goat yoga has arrived in Idaho 2:03

The novelty of goat yoga has arrived in Idaho
Beard lovers parade their whiskers for a good cause at the Boise Beard Bazaar 2:19

Beard lovers parade their whiskers for a good cause at the Boise Beard Bazaar
Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says 1:41

Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care"

View More Video

Sports Videos