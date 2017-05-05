Canadian sets track record on first day of Ignitor

Ryan Hodgson of Sturgeon County, Alberta, established a track record of 5.66 seconds during AA/Funny Car qualifying at the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor on Friday at Firebird Raceway.
The previous record was 5.67 set by Kris Krabill. Hodgson also came within a whisker of the track speed mark at 259.51 mph.
The record is 259.76, set last year by Dan Horan Jr., who was second in qualifying at 5.80-250.13.
Racing continues Saturday with Funny Car qualifying at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., along with the Jet Dragster showcase.
Final eliminations are at noon Sunday. Daily adult admission is $20, while kids 15 and younger are free.
