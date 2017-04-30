College of Idaho baseball loses regular-season finale

The Yotes head into the postseason on a three-game losing streak after losing 14-6 to British Columbia on Sunday.
C of I (21-28, 14-18 NAIA West) gave up five first-inning runs and was in a 12-0 hole before getting on the board.
Hunter Hanson, Devon Pogue and Johnny Hyland led the Yotes with two hits each as 13 seniors played their final home game.
Both teams advance to the NAIA West North Division Championships, and C of I opens Friday against Oregon Tech.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK: The Crusaders notched eight wins, three NCAA marks and one school record at the Border Clash on Saturday. Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian) won the pole vault with a mark of 17 feet, 2.75 inches, hitting the NCAA qualifying mark and breaking his own school record. High jumper Cole Hoberg also hit an NCAA mark, clearing 6 feet, 10.75 inches. On the women’s side, Ellie Logan hit her NCAA mark, throwing the javelin 146 feet, 3 inches.
