Incoming Idaho State football coach to make half what his predecessor was paid

New Idaho State football coach Rob Phenicie will make $85,000 this fall, the Idaho State Journal first reported.
The contract makes Phenicie the lowest paid head coach in the Big Sky Conference, according to research by the Spokesman-Review.
Phenicie signed a two-year deal with Idaho State that guarantees him an $85,000 salary for two years. The contract stipulates he will be the head coach in 2017 and will remain on as at least the offensive coordinator in 2018.
Bengals Athletic Director Jeff Tingey said the goal is to sign Phenicie to a multi-year deal as the head coach after the 2017 season.
Idaho State will continue to pay former coach Mike Kramer the $164,000 left on the final year of his contract. Phenicie made $55,000 last year as the Bengals’ wide receivers coach.
The Idaho State Journal also reported Idaho State offensive coordinator Matt Troxel will make $70,000 this fall, up from $55,000 last year. Troxel left the program in January before returning earlier this week.
In comparison, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin made $1.3 million and Idaho’s Paul Petrino $417,000 in base salary in 2016, according to USA Today’s database.
