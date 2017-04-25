Three months after leaving, Matt Troxel returns as Idaho State offensive coordinator

Former offensive coordinator Matt Troxel will return to the Bengals in the same role, the school announced Tuesday.
Troxel left the Bengals in January after one season as the offensive coordinator to coach wide receivers at Montana, where he played from 2004-07. Three months later and with former Idaho State head coach Mike Kramer gone, Troxel returns to Pocatello to work under Rob Phenicie, who also underwent a game of musical chairs this spring.
Phenicie replaced Troxel as the offensive coordinator before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Northern Iowa in March. He returned to Idaho State a week later as the Bengals’ head coach when the school announced Kramer would not return for another season.
In one season under Troxel, a Lake City High grad who will also coach quarterbacks, Idaho State ranked last in the Big Sky total offense (366 yards per game) and tied for last in scoring (24.3 points a game).
“The opportunity to return to Idaho State was one I could not pass on,” Troxel said in a news release. “I’ve known Coach Phenicie since I was a junior in high school. He coached me at the University of Montana and has been a great friend of mine in the coaching profession.
“Coach Phen has a great plan and vision for the program. I knew if I passed on the opportunity I would be missing out on something special that is about to happen in Pocatello.”
