Gold team victorious in College of Idaho football spring game

Redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Richardson completed 6-of-10 passes for 138 yards and two TDs, and he added 94 yards and another TD on the ground to lead the Gold team to a 27-7 win in the College of Idaho’s fourth annual spring game.
Richardson and Pete Wysong led the Gold team, which included the No. 1 defense and the No. 2-3 offense, to touchdowns on four of its five drives. The Gold defense forced a pair of turnovers from the Purple team (No. 1 offense and No. 2-3 defense).
Tyler Cox (Boise High) completed 8-of-17 passes for 94 yards with an interception for the Purple team. He also ran for 69 yards on 12 carries.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments