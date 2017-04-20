State Colleges

April 20, 2017 2:19 PM

College of Idaho football hosts spring game Friday night

By Michael Lycklama

The Yotes wrap up their spring practice schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at Simplot Stadium with their fourth annual Purple and Gold Spring Game.

Admission and parking is free, and the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The format teams the No. 1 offense with the No. 2-3 defense on the Purple team against the No. 2-3 offense and the No. 1 defense on the Gold team. The game will use traditional scoring with a set number of plays to run.

Junior quarterback Tyler Cox (Boise High) leads the No. 1 offense. Fellow co-starting quarterback Darius-James Peterson will sit out the game due to a shoulder injury from last season.

The College of Idaho kicks off its fourth season since reinstatement Aug. 26 at Montana Western. The Yotes have gone 4-7 each of the past three years.

