Northwest Nazarene golfer wins tournament in Nampa

Senior Samantha Miller fired rounds of 77-73 and won the Northwest Nazarene Invitational by eight strokes Tuesday at Ridgecrest Golf Club. The College of Idaho’s Natalie Mullins (Eagle High) finished tied for second after shooting 83-75. Lewis-Clark State won the team title. In the men’s tournament, also at Ridgecrest, NNU senior Ian Briske was the top local finisher in third (74-73-70), while Simon Fraser won the team title.
BOISE STATE MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos finished 10th at the Duck Invitational at the Eugene (Ore.) Country Club, 47 strokes behind winner Oregon, with junior Tristan Rohrbaugh leading the way for BSU (42nd place, 73-75-75).
