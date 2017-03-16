College of Idaho football announces 2017 schedule

The Yotes announced their 2017 schedule, including five home games and the program’s first game against a Division I program. The C of I’s home opener is Saturday, Sept. 9 against Souther Oregon. The week before, the Yotes will play the Big Sky’s Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo.
2017 COLLEGE OF IDAHO SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 26: at Montana Western, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2: at Northern Colorado, TBA
Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Eastern Oregon (Homecoming), 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23: at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30: BYE WEEK
Saturday, Oct. 7: at Carroll, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Montana Western, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21: at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m. PT
Saturday, Oct. 28: at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m. PT
Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Montana Tech, noon
Saturday, Nov. 11: vs. Montana State Northern, noon
