College of Idaho women’s skiing team repeats as USCSA Skier-Cross champion

Elyse Burandt’s second-place finish led the College of Idaho to its second straight USCSA Skier-Cross championship Friday at Mount Bachelor. The Yotes (25 place points) beat British Columbia by one point and Sierra Nevada by 25. This is the program’s third Skier-Cross title (also 2009), and the school’s 30th national team title.
C OF I MEN’S SKIING: The Yotes’ alpine team placed eighth overall at the USCSA National Championships. Lucas Underkoffler was 22nd in the individual giant slalom, which led to a 15th-place effort in the alpine combined and a second-team All-American accolade. The Yotes were 10th in Friday’s GS. Rocky Mountain won the GS and overall championships.
Comments