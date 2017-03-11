College of Idaho men’s basketball team loses by one to No. 1 team in NAIA tournament

Aitor Zubizarreta scored 21 points, including a go-ahead basket with 21 seconds left, but Tyrone Sherman responded with a driving layup 13 to go to give No. 1 Union (Ky.) an 83-82 win over the College of Idaho in the second round of the NAIA Division II men’s basketball tournament Friday night at the College of the Ozarks.
Emanuel Morgan and Joey Nebeker (Melba High) added 17 apiece for the C of I (24-10), which took its first lead since 5 minutes into the second half on Zubizarreta’s final bucket to cap an 11-2 run.
Morgan missed a chance to win at the buzzer for the Yotes, who shot 54.7 percent overall, including 25-of-35 (71.4 percent) inside the 3-point line.
C of I was the last of five Cascade Conference teams eliminated from the 32-team tournament. Eastern Oregon and Northwest Christian also reached Round 2. Union (32-3) will play Trinity International (30-5) of Illinois in the quarterfinals.
