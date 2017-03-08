College of Idaho men’s basketball wins NAIA Tournament opener

Six College of Idaho players scored in double figures, and the Yotes made 14-of-24 3-pointers to beat Dakota Wesleyan 98-93 in the first round of the NAIA Division II Tournament.
The Coyotes (24-9) advance to play top-ranked Union (Ky.) in the second round at 8:15 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Boise (99.1 FM).
Aitor Zubizarreta led the Coyotes with 21 points — including 16 in the second half — on 7-for-7 shooting from the free-throw line.
Freshman Talon Pinckney (Centennial High) scored 18 points, going 4-of-4 from 3-point range, and Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half.
