Idaho State men’s basketball season ends in Big Sky Tournament first round

Nick Hornsby and Marcus Graves combined for 29 second-half points and finished with 18 apiece to lead No. 7 seed Sacramento State to a 91-76 win over tenth-seeded Idaho State in the opening round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.
Trailing by two at the break, Sacramento State overtook the Bengals with a 16-3 run early in the second half to go up 63-54 with 9:07 to play and never trailed again. Eric Stuteville had six points in the go-ahead run and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had a 3-pointer.
Mauriohooho-Le’afa hit another 3 just over two minutes later to stretch the advantage to 70-60, and Sacramento State led by double figures from there.
The Hornets (13-17) will play No. 2 seed Eastern Washington in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
Justin Strings added 17 points and Stuteville finished with 10 for Sacramento State, which had 25 second-chance points to Idaho State’s two. Ethan Telfair’s 22 points and 10 rebounds led three Idaho State (5-26) players in double figures.
IDAHO FOOTBALL: D.J. Lee, who played quarterback and defensive back at St. Thomas More High in Champaign, Ill., has signed a letter of intent, Idaho announced Tuesday. “We’ve had a lot of success with high school quarterbacks coming in and playing receiver,” coach Paul Petrino said. “The quarterback really understands the coverages and where the defense is soft so, with that part of it, there isn’t as much learning. ... He’s a great runner with the ball. He can stop on a dime and change direction. He’s just a great playmaker.” Lee passed for more than 4,000 yards in high school and rushed for another 1,300 with 500 more on receptions. He scored 53 career TDs, via passing and rushing. He also returned kicks and had six interceptions. Lee will join Idaho this summer after graduating.
BOISE STATE DIVING: Senior Karli Kriewall reached the 1-meter springboard finals at the NCAA Zone E Championships in Flagstaff, Ariz., ending up 15th and missing a spot at the NCAA Championships by four places. The top 11 divers were guaranteed spots at nationals, and Kriewall’s combined score of 524.75 came up 30.50 points outside of the qualifying zone. Kriewall finished 16th in prelims with a score of 257.80, and climbed a spot in the afternoon finals. The event continues Wednesday with the platform.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S SKIING: Elyse Burandt finished 21st to lead the Coyotes to a 10th-place finish in the giant slalom at the USCSA National Championships at Mount Bachelor. The sophomore clocked a two-run time of 2:17.67. Beth Mixon placed 35th (2:27.12), and Mary Totten (Borah High) took 38th (2:27.75). The team returns to the hill Thursday for the slalom.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Associate head coach Nick Collins was named West Region assistant of the year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
BIG SKY MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Reno Events Center
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday’s games
Game 1: Portland St. 80, N. Arizona 67
Game 2: Sacramento St. 91, Idaho St. 76
Game 3: Southern Utah 109, Montana St. 105 (3OT)
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s games
Game 4: No. 1 North Dakota (19-9) vs. No. 8 Portland St. (15-15), 1:05 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Idaho (17-12) vs. No. 5 Montana (16-15), 3:35 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 E. Washington (21-10) vs. No. 7 Sacramento St. (13-17), 6:35 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Weber St. (17-12) vs. No. 11 S. Utah (6-26), 9:05 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s games
Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 6:35 p.m.
Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7, 9:05 p.m.
FINAL
Saturday’s game
Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Reno Events Center
FIRST ROUND
Monday’s games
Weber St. 98, Sacramento St. 97
Idaho 83, S. Utah 68
Portland St. 88, N. Arizona 76
Idaho St. 63, Montana 53
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday’s games
Game 5: No. 1 Montana St. (22-6) vs. No. 8 Weber St. (13-17), 1:05 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 E. Washington (17-12) vs. No. 5 Idaho (17-13), 3:35 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 North Dakota (20-9) vs. No. 7 Portland St. (15-16), 6:35 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 N. Colorado (22-7) vs. No. 6 Idaho St. (17-13), 9:05 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s games
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 1:05 p.m.
Game 10: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 3:35 p.m.
FINAL
Saturday’s game
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 1:05 p.m.
Comments