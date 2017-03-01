College of Idaho men qualify for NAIA basketball national tournament

The College of Idaho made the field for the NAIA Division II Championships as an at-large team Wednesday, and will play Dakota Wesleyan of South Dakota in the first round Wednesday, March 8.
The 32-team tournament is in Point Lookout, Mo.
The Yotes (23-9) are seeded No. 5 in the Naismith Bracket, and the Tigers (23-9) are seeded No. 4. The game starts at 8:45 p.m. MT.
The championship game is scheduled for March 14.
The College of Idaho, which has won nine of its past 10 games, is making its 12th appearance at nationals, and is one of eight teams in the field with a national championship (1996). The Yotes last made the field in 2015.
