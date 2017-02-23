College of Idaho men advance, host Cascade semifinal Saturday

Aitor Zubizarreta hit a 3-pointer with one minute left to lift the College of Idaho basketball team to a 75-72 victory over Northwest in the Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday night. Joey Nebeker (Melba High) recorded a game-high 28 points for the C of I (23-8), which won its ninth straight. Zubizarreta, whose shot broke the 11th tie of the game, finished with 15 points. The Yotes will host Oregon Tech (23-8) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders missed a chance to clinch a postseason berth, falling to Central Washington 84-76 in overtime in Ellensburg, Wash., late Tuesday night. Ellie Logan led NNU (11-14, 9-10 GNAC) with 25 points, while Danielle Jardine (Nampa High) added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
