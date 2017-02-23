College of Idaho men advance, host Cascade semifinal Saturday

4:22 Wednesday's game at Nevada is "not just another game" Pause

3:14 What makes Leon Rice tick?

1:45 Fans share their opinions on Leon Rice's coaching success this season

0:36 Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:38 Charlotte Hirata remembers life at Minidoka Relocation Center

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

1:18 Idaho woman's golden retrievers earn Westminster wins

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education