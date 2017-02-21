College of Idaho women’s basketball wins Cascade Conference Tournament opener

Kiara Skinner and Petra Lumpert scored 22 points apiece, and the College of Idaho women’s basketball team defeated Northwest Christian 85-81 in the first round of the Cascade Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.
Maddie Skaggs (Boise High) added 14 for the fifth-seeded Yotes (13-14), who led by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter before the fourth-seeded Beacons (17-11) rallied with a 33-point period. C of I will visit top seed and national No. 6 Southern Oregon (26-3) at 8 p.m. Friday in Ashland, Ore. The Raiders, who beat Multnomah 84-62 in their quarterfinal, swept the season series with the Yotes.
In other tournament games, No. 13 Eastern Oregon defeated Corban 76-66, and No. 24 Oregon Tech beat Northwest University 67-57. Maya Ah You (Middleton High) led EOU with her first career double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds). The Mountaineers will host the Hustlin’ Owls in Friday’s other semifinal.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S GOLF: Stephanie Miller shot a career-best 73 on her birthday to lead the Crusaders to a 14th-place finish at the 18-team Cal Baptist Women’s Invitational in Corona, Calif.
BOISE STATE SOFTBALL: Senior infielder Corey Hendrickson was named the Mountain West Player of the Week, the Broncos’ first such honor in softball since May 2014.
