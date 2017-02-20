College of Idaho basketball teams learn conference tournament-opening foes, sites

The College of Idaho men’s basketball team earned the No. 3 seed in the Cascade Conference Tournament, and the Yotes will host No. 6 seed Northwest University at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal game.
The Yotes (22-8, 15-5 CCC), won eight straight games to tie for second with Eastern Oregon and Oregon Tech. The Mountaineers took the No. 2 seed on a tiebreaker, and the Hustlin’ Owls were fourth after losing a coin flip with C of I.
The Yotes split with the Eagles (19-9, 11-9) during the regular season, losing 70-68 on Dec. 31 in Kirkland, Wash., and winning 100-89 in overtime Jan. 27 in Caldwell.
Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Monday at YoteAthletics.com, via email (tickets@collegeofidaho.edu), by phone (208-459-5223) or at the school’s ticket office. Future games and sites will be determined after the first round; semifinal matchups are set by seeding order.
On Tuesday night, the fifth-seeded C of I women (12-14, 12-8) will visit No. 4 Northwest Christian (17-10, 14-6) in Eugene, Ore., at 8 p.m. MT. The Beacons won both regular-season meetings (65-64 on Dec. 16 in Caldwell, 88-75 on Jan. 22 in Eugene).
C OF I 101, WALLA WALLA 63: Joey Nebeker (Melba High) led three players with at least 20 points by scoring 33, and the Yotes routed Walla Walla 101-63 in their regular-season finale late Saturday in Caldwell. Dominique Jordan added 24 points, and Trevor Thomas scored a career-high 20 after entering the game with 19 in 42 total minutes this season. Emanuel Morgan distributed a school-record 17 assists — 11 in the first half — to accompany four points, seven rebounds and three steals.
BOISE STATE SOFTBALL: The Broncos (5-2) beat Southern Utah 9-1 and UTEP 16-7 to finish 4-0 at the DeMarini Classic in Las Vegas. Makenzie Sullivan had two homers and five RBIs in the opener, and Rebekah Cervantes was 5-for-5 with four RBIs against UTEP.
C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes (5-5) were swept by Central Washington 5-1 and 9-1 at their home-opening doubleheader in Caldwell.
